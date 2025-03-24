Magic vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: SportsNet LA, FDSFL, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Lakers (43-27) are 4-point favorites as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (33-38) on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Kia Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA, FDSFL, and NBA TV. The over/under is set at 215.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 215.5 -178 +150

Magic vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (53.7%)

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 39-29-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 34 wins against the spread in 71 games this season.

This season, 34 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 71 chances.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 29 of 71 set point totals (40.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (24-13-0) than it has in road games (15-16-2).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (45.9%) than road games (51.5%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .514 (18-17-0). Away, it is .444 (16-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over 14 of 35 times at home (40%), and 15 of 36 on the road (41.7%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 8.2 boards and 8.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Austin Reaves averages 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Rui Hachimura averages 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3 boards.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Paolo Banchero averages 25.4 points, 7.2 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 6.8 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 63% of his shots from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field.

The Magic are receiving 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Anthony Black.

