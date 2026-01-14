Cavaliers at 76ers Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at 76ers Best Bets and Props

The Cavs are out of sorts, and I like the 76ers to get a home win tonight.

Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers Jan 15 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, Cleveland is 7-8. They're a middling 14th in net rating (+0.6) in that time. Defense has been the biggest issue for them as they slot in 23rd in defensive rating in the split. For the season, they're 15th in defensive rating after finishing eighth in defensive rating a campaign ago.

The Sixers can take advantage. Philly is 10th in offensive rating across the past 10 games, and that's helped them rank ninth in net rating (+4.5) in that stretch.

Cleveland has won just twice over its last six road games, and with the Cavs playing worse ball than the 76ers of late, I'll back Philadelphia in what's a pick'em as of Wednesday morning.

The Sixers have been really tough on point guards, pushing me to the under on Darius Garland's points prop at this line of 17.5.

Darius Garland - Points Darius Garland Under Jan 15 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the year, Philly is giving up only 24.5 points per game to the PG position, the eighth-fewest.

Garland is averaging 17.9 points per night. But that number drops to 17.1 per game on the road. He's played the 76ers once this year and netted just eight points in 26 minutes.

While Garland has topped 17.5 points in three of his last four outings, he's been shooting unsustainably well lately, hitting 55.1% of his shots, including 40.0% from three. For the year, he's shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown.

