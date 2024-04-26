Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 27

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: TNT, BSFL, and BSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers are slight 2.5-point underdogs for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, BSFL, and BSOH. The Cavaliers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The point total is 202 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 -110 -110 202 -110 -110 -138 +118

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (57%)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 51 times over 82 games with a set spread.

In the Cavaliers' 82 games this year, they have 39 wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 37 times.

The Cavaliers have hit the over 48.8% of the time this year (40 of 82 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 28 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Magic have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (39%) than road tilts (51.2%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than away (.488, 20-20-1).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over more often at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than on the road (17 of 41, 41.5%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.6 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 10.9 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 16.5 points for the Cavaliers, plus 10.5 boards and 2.7 assists.

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 treys.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Cavaliers receive 12.2 points per game from Max Strus, plus 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Cavaliers receive 18 points per game from Darius Garland, plus 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.