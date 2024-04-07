Magic vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: BSFL and NBCS-CHI+

The Orlando Magic (45-32) are favored by 8 points against the Chicago Bulls (37-40) on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSFL and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8 -108 -112 209.5 -110 -110 -330 +265

Magic vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (71.1%)

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 49-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 77 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 34 times.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.5% of the time (42 out of 77 games with a set point total).

Orlando owns a better record against the spread at home (26-13-0) than it does on the road (23-15-0).

The Magic have exceeded the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 39 home matchups (41%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 38 games (47.4%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results on the road (19-17-1) than at home (18-21-1).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 20 of 40) compared to away (59.5%, 22 of 37).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 6.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony averages 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.4 boards.

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists. He is also draining 47.5% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are getting 17.7 points, 10.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Per game, Andre Drummond provides the Bulls 8.4 points, 9 boards and 0.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

