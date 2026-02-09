Magic vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Peacock

The Orlando Magic (27-24) host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-29) after winning three home games in a row. The Magic are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 9, 2026. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -9.5 218.5 -375 +300

Magic vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (66.2%)

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Magic are 20-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 22-28-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 26 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 50 chances.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 20 times in 50 opportunities (40%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (12-14-0) than it has in road tilts (8-17-0).

In home games, the Magic exceed the over/under 53.8% of the time (14 of 26 games). They've hit the over in 48% of games on the road (12 of 25 contests).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home (11-13-0) than on the road (11-15-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have finished over 12 of 24 times at home (50%), and eight of 26 away (30.8%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 21.7 points, 8.5 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 29.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Anthony Black averages 15.9 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 2.1 assists and 7.3 boards.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.2 points, 3.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.9 points for the Bucks, plus 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Bucks receive 12.9 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 45.1% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with an average of 1.9 triples.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. provides the Bucks 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, plus 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

