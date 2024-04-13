Magic vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: BSFL and BSWI

The Orlando Magic (46-35) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (49-32) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 214.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 -110 -110 214.5 -110 -110 -240 +198

Magic vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (58.6%)

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 50-31-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 33-46-2 this year.

Magic games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 41 times in 81 opportunities (50.6%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

The Magic have exceeded the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 16 of 40 home matchups (40%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (19-23-0). On the road, it is .359 (14-23-2).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have gone over 23 of 42 times at home (54.8%), and 18 of 39 away (46.2%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 28.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Cole Anthony averages 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals (seventh in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is also sinking 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Bucks are getting 15.2 points, 4.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game from Khris Middleton.

Per game, Malik Beasley gets the Bucks 11.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

