LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
LSU vs Arkansas Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: LSU: (-215) | Arkansas: (+180)
- Spread: LSU: -5.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +5.5 (-105)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
LSU vs Arkansas Betting Trends
- LSU is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- As at least a 5.5-point favorite, LSU has two wins ATS (2-2).
- LSU has played nine games this year, and three of them have hit the over.
- Arkansas has three wins in nine contests against the spread this season.
- Arkansas has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been seven Arkansas games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.
LSU vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (62.8%)
LSU vs Arkansas Point Spread
Arkansas is an underdog by 5.5 points against LSU. Arkansas is -105 to cover the spread, and LSU is -115.
LSU vs Arkansas Over/Under
LSU versus Arkansas on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
LSU vs Arkansas Moneyline
LSU is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a +180 underdog.
LSU vs. Arkansas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|LSU
|23.7
|104
|19.0
|19
|51.3
|9
|Arkansas
|35.4
|25
|33.3
|119
|62.2
|9
LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
