LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LSU: (-215) | Arkansas: (+180)

LSU: (-215) | Arkansas: (+180) Spread: LSU: -5.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +5.5 (-105)

LSU: -5.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +5.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Arkansas Betting Trends

LSU is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

As at least a 5.5-point favorite, LSU has two wins ATS (2-2).

LSU has played nine games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Arkansas has three wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

Arkansas has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been seven Arkansas games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

LSU vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (62.8%)

LSU vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is an underdog by 5.5 points against LSU. Arkansas is -105 to cover the spread, and LSU is -115.

LSU vs Arkansas Over/Under

LSU versus Arkansas on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

LSU vs Arkansas Moneyline

LSU is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a +180 underdog.

LSU vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games LSU 23.7 104 19.0 19 51.3 9 Arkansas 35.4 25 33.3 119 62.2 9

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth LSU vs. Arkansas analysis on FanDuel Research.