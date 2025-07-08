FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    Love Island 2025 Betting Odds for U.S. and U.K. Seasons

    Gabby Robles
    Gabby Robles

    Love Island 2025 Betting Odds for U.S. and U.K. Seasons

    This summer on Love Island, we’ve seen couples split, friendships fall apart, and more than a few eyebrow-raising challenges.

    For weeks, our favorite islanders have searched for love and battled it out in the villa. Now, with the season nearing its end, the big question remains: who will win Love Island U.S. and Love Island U.K.?"

    FanDuel customers in Ontario can now place bets on which man and woman will come out on top in each villa. For the latest Love Island betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada — or check out the odds as of July 8th below.

    Love Island Betting Odds

    These are the betting odds for both Love Island shows, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario. Odds subject to change.

    Love Island U.S.

    Amaya Espinal is the current frontrunner to win Love Island U.S. for the women at +136 following Episode 31. OGs Olandria Carthen and Huda Mustafa remain close contenders.

    Love Island U.S. 2025 - Winning Female
    Odds
    Amaya Espinal+136
    Olandria Carthen+400
    Huda Mustafa+430
    Chelley Bissainthe+750
    Clarke Carraway+3000
    Iris Kendall+350

    Bryan Arenales, currently paired with Amaya, leads the U.S. men's odds at +136. OG Nicolas Vansteenberghe, however, isn’t far behind.

    Love Island U.S. 2025 - Winning Male
    Odds
    Bryan Arenales+136
    Nicolas Vansteenberghe+230
    Jose "Pepe" Garcia+400
    Chris Seeley+430
    Ace Greene+1400
    Taylor Williams+1500

    Love Island U.K.

    Emily Moran is the current favorite in the U.K. women's odds at +330, followed by Shakira Khan and Megan Moore.

    Love Island U.K. 2025 - Winning Female
    Odds
    Emily Moran+330
    Shakira Khan+400
    Megan Moore+470
    Lucy Quinn+520
    Emma Munro+750
    Helena Ford+1060
    Yasmin Broom+1100

    On the U.K. men's side, Tommy Bradley is the heavy favorite at +154, with Dejon Noel Williams and Conor Phillips both at +520.

    Love Island U.K. 2025 - Winning Male
    Odds
    Tommy Bradley+154
    Dejon Noel Williams+520
    Conor Phillips+520
    Ty Isherwood+680
    Harry Cooksley+750
    Giorgio Russo+900
    Cach Mercer+1400

    Where Can I Bet On Love Island?

    Betting on the 2025 Love Island casts is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

