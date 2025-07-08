Love Island 2025 Betting Odds for U.S. and U.K. Seasons

This summer on Love Island, we’ve seen couples split, friendships fall apart, and more than a few eyebrow-raising challenges.

For weeks, our favorite islanders have searched for love and battled it out in the villa. Now, with the season nearing its end, the big question remains: who will win Love Island U.S. and Love Island U.K.?"

FanDuel customers in Ontario can now place bets on which man and woman will come out on top in each villa. For the latest Love Island betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada — or check out the odds as of July 8th below.

Love Island Betting Odds

These are the betting odds for both Love Island shows, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario. Odds subject to change.

Love Island U.S.

Amaya Espinal is the current frontrunner to win Love Island U.S. for the women at +136 following Episode 31. OGs Olandria Carthen and Huda Mustafa remain close contenders.

Love Island U.S. 2025 - Winning Female Odds Amaya Espinal +136 Olandria Carthen +400 Huda Mustafa +430 Chelley Bissainthe +750 Clarke Carraway +3000 Iris Kendall +350

Bryan Arenales, currently paired with Amaya, leads the U.S. men's odds at +136. OG Nicolas Vansteenberghe, however, isn’t far behind.

Love Island U.S. 2025 - Winning Male Odds Bryan Arenales +136 Nicolas Vansteenberghe +230 Jose "Pepe" Garcia +400 Chris Seeley +430 Ace Greene +1400 Taylor Williams +1500

Love Island U.K.

Emily Moran is the current favorite in the U.K. women's odds at +330, followed by Shakira Khan and Megan Moore.

Love Island U.K. 2025 - Winning Female Odds Emily Moran +330 Shakira Khan +400 Megan Moore +470 Lucy Quinn +520 Emma Munro +750 Helena Ford +1060 Yasmin Broom +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

On the U.K. men's side, Tommy Bradley is the heavy favorite at +154, with Dejon Noel Williams and Conor Phillips both at +520.

Love Island U.K. 2025 - Winning Male Odds Tommy Bradley +154 Dejon Noel Williams +520 Conor Phillips +520 Ty Isherwood +680 Harry Cooksley +750 Giorgio Russo +900 Cach Mercer +1400 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where Can I Bet On Love Island?

Betting on the 2025 Love Island casts is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

