Love Island 2025 Betting Odds for U.S. and U.K. Seasons
This summer on Love Island, we’ve seen couples split, friendships fall apart, and more than a few eyebrow-raising challenges.
For weeks, our favorite islanders have searched for love and battled it out in the villa. Now, with the season nearing its end, the big question remains: who will win Love Island U.S. and Love Island U.K.?"
FanDuel customers in Ontario can now place bets on which man and woman will come out on top in each villa. For the latest Love Island betting odds, visit FanDuel Sportsbook Canada — or check out the odds as of July 8th below.
Love Island Betting Odds
These are the betting odds for both Love Island shows, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario. Odds subject to change.
Love Island U.S.
Amaya Espinal is the current frontrunner to win Love Island U.S. for the women at +136 following Episode 31. OGs Olandria Carthen and Huda Mustafa remain close contenders.
Love Island U.S. 2025 - Winning Female
Odds
|Amaya Espinal
|+136
|Olandria Carthen
|+400
|Huda Mustafa
|+430
|Chelley Bissainthe
|+750
|Clarke Carraway
|+3000
|Iris Kendall
|+350
Bryan Arenales, currently paired with Amaya, leads the U.S. men's odds at +136. OG Nicolas Vansteenberghe, however, isn’t far behind.
Love Island U.S. 2025 - Winning Male
Odds
|Bryan Arenales
|+136
|Nicolas Vansteenberghe
|+230
|Jose "Pepe" Garcia
|+400
|Chris Seeley
|+430
|Ace Greene
|+1400
|Taylor Williams
|+1500
Love Island U.K.
Emily Moran is the current favorite in the U.K. women's odds at +330, followed by Shakira Khan and Megan Moore.
Love Island U.K. 2025 - Winning Female
Odds
|Emily Moran
|+330
|Shakira Khan
|+400
|Megan Moore
|+470
|Lucy Quinn
|+520
|Emma Munro
|+750
|Helena Ford
|+1060
|Yasmin Broom
|+1100
On the U.K. men's side, Tommy Bradley is the heavy favorite at +154, with Dejon Noel Williams and Conor Phillips both at +520.
Love Island U.K. 2025 - Winning Male
Odds
|Tommy Bradley
|+154
|Dejon Noel Williams
|+520
|Conor Phillips
|+520
|Ty Isherwood
|+680
|Harry Cooksley
|+750
|Giorgio Russo
|+900
|Cach Mercer
|+1400
Where Can I Bet On Love Island?
Betting on the 2025 Love Island casts is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.