Louisville vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

ACC action features the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 3-3 ACC) at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-5, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Louisville win (79%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Louisville-Virginia Tech spread (Louisville -12.5) or over/under (158.5 points).

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville is 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Virginia Tech is 12-8-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread, the Cardinals have performed better when playing at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and two times in five road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hokies have a lower winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (1.000, 4-0-0).

Louisville has two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Virginia Tech's ACC record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

The Cardinals have been listed as a favorite of -1053 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Virginia Tech has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Virginia Tech has gone 4-4 in those games.

The Hokies have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +660 or longer.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 91.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville outscores opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 87.9 per game to rank 18th in college basketball while giving up 69.6 per contest to rank 78th in college basketball) and has a +331 scoring differential overall.

Ryan Conwell's 19.8 points per game lead Louisville and are 40th in college basketball.

Virginia Tech has a +159 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. It is putting up 82 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and is allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 199th in college basketball.

Virginia Tech's leading scorer, Amani Hansberry, ranks 246th in the country, scoring 15.5 points per game.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by an average of 8.6 boards. They are pulling down 38.9 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Sananda Fru leads the Cardinals with 6.9 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball action).

The Hokies win the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They record 33.8 rebounds per game, 115th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.3.

Hansberry is 48th in the country with 8.6 rebounds per game, leading the Hokies.

Louisville averages 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and gives up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

The Hokies score 100.5 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball), while allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

