Louisville vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 3

The Louisville Cardinals (5-2) take the court against the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) on December 3, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (67.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on Louisville-Ole Miss contest (in which Louisville is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Louisville (3-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Ole Miss (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Cardinals sported a worse record against the spread in home games (6-12-0) than they did in road games (5-6-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Rebels had a better winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Louisville vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

The Cardinals have not lost in four games this year when favored by -154 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 60.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville is outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game with a +105 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.4 points per game (115th in college basketball) and allows 64.4 per contest (46th in college basketball).

Chucky Hepburn paces Louisville, scoring 14.6 points per game (301st in college basketball).

Ole Miss' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.6 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (129th in college basketball).

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Jaylen Murray, is 301st in the country, scoring 14.6 points per game.

The 37.4 rebounds per game the Cardinals average rank 42nd in college basketball, and are 7.0 more than the 30.4 their opponents record per contest.

J'Vonne Hadley tops the Cardinals with 7.3 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball play).

The Rebels pull down 31.3 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 29.0 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Jaemyn Brakefield averages 5.9 rebounds per game (359th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

Louisville records 97.0 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball), while allowing 78.7 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Rebels put up 106.0 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball), while conceding 88.0 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!