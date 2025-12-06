Louisville vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will host the Louisville Cardinals (7-1) after winning six straight home games.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Louisville vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Louisville win (63%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Louisville-Indiana spread (Louisville -4.5) or over/under (160.5 points).

Louisville vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did in away games (9-2-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hoosiers had a better winning percentage at home (.556, 10-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Louisville vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in two of the three contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have been listed as a favorite of -210 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

This is the first time this season Indiana is listed as the moneyline underdog.

The Hoosiers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 67.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville outscores opponents by 28.3 points per game (scoring 94.6 per game to rank eighth in college basketball while allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball) and has a +227 scoring differential overall.

Ryan Conwell ranks 43rd in college basketball with a team-high 19.5 points per game.

Indiana has a +181 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.6 points per game. It is putting up 86.4 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and is giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball.

Tucker DeVries' 16.8 points per game paces Indiana and ranks 147th in college basketball.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 10.8 boards on average. They collect 42.4 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.6 per contest.

Sananda Fru leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball action).

The Hoosiers win the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. They collect 33.5 rebounds per game, 187th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.8.

Sam Alexis tops the Hoosiers with six rebounds per game (310th in college basketball).

Louisville averages 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and gives up 78.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

The Hoosiers rank 23rd in college basketball with 110.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th defensively with 81.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

