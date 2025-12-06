Arkansas vs Fresno State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-3) on December 6, 2025.

Arkansas vs. Fresno State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: North Little Rock, Arkansas

North Little Rock, Arkansas Arena: Simmons Bank Arena

Arkansas vs. Fresno State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (91.2%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Arkansas-Fresno State spread (Arkansas -18.5) or total (156.5 points).

Arkansas vs. Fresno State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Fresno State is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Razorbacks sported a better record against the spread in home games (9-8-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .643 (9-5-0). Away, it was .333 (5-10-0).

Arkansas vs. Fresno State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Razorbacks have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Fresno State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Bulldogs have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Fresno State Head-to-Head Comparison

At 76.8 points scored per game and 71.4 points allowed last season, Arkansas was 95th in the nation on offense and 156th defensively.

Arkansas collected 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 32.3 boards last year, ranking 156th and 257th, respectively, in college basketball.

At 14.2 assists per game last season, Arkansas was 124th in the country.

Last season, Arkansas was 201st in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.3 per game) and 146th in turnovers forced (11.6).

Fresno State was ranked 265th in college basketball offensively last season with 70.7 points per game, while defensively it was seventh-worst (80.7 points allowed per game).

Fresno State ranked 221st in the nation with 31.2 rebounds per contest, but it gave up 37.5 rebounds per game, which ranked -4-worst in college basketball.

Fresno State didn't post many assists last season, ranking 13th-worst in the nation with 10.8 assists per game.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, Fresno State was 288th in the country. It forced 12.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 79th in college basketball.

