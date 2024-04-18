Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates and TV Channel)

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed to the NBA postseason!

The Lakers earned their spot in the playoffs after winning their Play-In Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 17th. LeBron James contributed 23 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds to the 110-106 win over New Orleans.

Here's what to know about the Lakers' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Lakers ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 47-35 record, which was good enough to finish as the 7 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 7 seed faces the 2 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Los Angeles Lakers Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 7 seed, the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Nuggets) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Lakers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Lakers win this series and advance, they would face either the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Los Angeles Lakers First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sat, Apr 20 @ Denver 8:30 PM ABC Mon, Apr 22 @ Denver 10:00 PM TNT Thu, Apr 25 vs Denver 10:00 PM TNT Sat, Apr 27 vs Denver 8:30 PM ABC Mon, Apr 29 @ Denver TBD Thu, May 2 vs Denver TBD Sat, May 4 @ Denver TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 18th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +145 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 View Full Table

