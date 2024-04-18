Los Angeles Clippers NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Los Angeles Clippers are headed to the NBA postseason!

The Clippers clinched the 4 seed with the help of Kawhi Leonard, who averaged an impressive 23.7 points per game. Considering Leonard missed the last eight games of the regular season due to a knee injury, it'll be interesting to see how the team will fair in the first round.

Here's what to know about the Clippers' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Clippers ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 51-31 record, which was good enough to finish as the 4 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 4 seed faces the 5 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Los Angeles Clippers Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 4 seed, the Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Clippers) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Mavericks) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Clippers win this series and advance, they would face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the undetermined 8 seed in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Los Angeles Clippers First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sun, Apr 21 vs Dallas 3:30 PM ABC Tue, Apr 23 vs Dallas 10:00 PM TNT Fri, Apr 26 @ Dallas 8:00 PM ESPN Sun, Apr 28 @ Dallas 3:30 PM ABC Wed, May 1 vs Dallas TBD Fri, May 3 @ Dallas TBD Sun, May 5 vs Dallas TBD

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 18th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +145 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 View Full Table

