FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
10/13/24Los Angeles Chargers23@Denver Broncos16
12/31/23Los Angeles Chargers9@Denver Broncos16
12/10/23Denver Broncos24@Los Angeles Chargers7
1/8/23Los Angeles Chargers28@Denver Broncos31
10/17/22Denver Broncos16@Los Angeles Chargers19
1/2/22Denver Broncos13@Los Angeles Chargers34
11/28/21Los Angeles Chargers13@Denver Broncos28

Chargers vs. Broncos Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Chargers and Broncos first faced off on October 16, 1960, during the AFL days, with the Chargers winning 23-19.
  • AFC West rivals: Both teams are part of the AFC West division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which keeps the rivalry intense and competitive.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Broncos hold the lead in the all-time series, with more than 70 wins over the Chargers, maintaining a historical edge.
  • Close games: The rivalry is known for its close and hard-fought matchups, with many games decided by one score or less, adding excitement to each encounter.
  • Notable players: The rivalry has featured many star players, including Philip Rivers and LaDainian Tomlinson for the Chargers, and John Elway and Von Miller for the Broncos.
  • Home-field advantage: Both teams have enjoyed strong home-field advantages, with the Broncos often benefiting from Denver's high altitude at Empower Field and the Chargers from passionate crowds in SoFi Stadium.
  • Playoff implications: The Chargers and Broncos have frequently played games with playoff implications, especially during competitive AFC West seasons.
  • Dramatic comebacks: This rivalry has seen several memorable comebacks, including the Broncos’ comeback victory over the Chargers in 2012 after trailing by 24 points.
  • Fan engagement: The rivalry generates intense fan engagement, with both Chargers and Broncos fans loyal to their teams and making matchups a true divisional showdown.

The Chargers-Broncos rivalry is characterized by close games, historic players, and passionate fan bases, making it a consistently exciting AFC West rivalry.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup