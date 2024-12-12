Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/13/24 Los Angeles Chargers 23 @ Denver Broncos 16 12/31/23 Los Angeles Chargers 9 @ Denver Broncos 16 12/10/23 Denver Broncos 24 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7 1/8/23 Los Angeles Chargers 28 @ Denver Broncos 31 10/17/22 Denver Broncos 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers 19 1/2/22 Denver Broncos 13 @ Los Angeles Chargers 34 11/28/21 Los Angeles Chargers 13 @ Denver Broncos 28 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chargers vs. Broncos Rivalry

First meeting : The Chargers and Broncos first faced off on October 16, 1960, during the AFL days, with the Chargers winning 23-19.

AFC West rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC West division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which keeps the rivalry intense and competitive.

All-time series : As of 2023, the Broncos hold the lead in the all-time series, with more than 70 wins over the Chargers, maintaining a historical edge.

Close games : The rivalry is known for its close and hard-fought matchups, with many games decided by one score or less, adding excitement to each encounter.

Notable players : The rivalry has featured many star players, including Philip Rivers and LaDainian Tomlinson for the Chargers, and John Elway and Von Miller for the Broncos.

Home-field advantage : Both teams have enjoyed strong home-field advantages, with the Broncos often benefiting from Denver's high altitude at Empower Field and the Chargers from passionate crowds in SoFi Stadium.

Playoff implications : The Chargers and Broncos have frequently played games with playoff implications, especially during competitive AFC West seasons.

Dramatic comebacks : This rivalry has seen several memorable comebacks, including the Broncos' comeback victory over the Chargers in 2012 after trailing by 24 points.

Fan engagement: The rivalry generates intense fan engagement, with both Chargers and Broncos fans loyal to their teams and making matchups a true divisional showdown.

The Chargers-Broncos rivalry is characterized by close games, historic players, and passionate fan bases, making it a consistently exciting AFC West rivalry.

