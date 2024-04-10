menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Senators Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (34-40-4)
  • Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Lightning vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Lightning (-175)Senators (+146)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (64.3%)

Lightning vs Senators Spread

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +134 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -161.

Lightning vs Senators Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Senators on April 11, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Lightning vs Senators Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -175 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +146 underdog on the road.

