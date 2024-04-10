Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.
Lightning vs Senators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (34-40-4)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN
Lightning vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Lightning (-175)
|Senators (+146)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (64.3%)
Lightning vs Senators Spread
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +134 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -161.
Lightning vs Senators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Senators on April 11, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Lightning vs Senators Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -175 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +146 underdog on the road.