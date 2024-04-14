Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-28-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (38-37-6)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUN

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-175) Sabres (+146) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (79.2%)

Lightning vs Sabres Spread

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Lightning are +142 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -172.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

The Lightning-Sabres game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline