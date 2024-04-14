Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Lightning vs Sabres Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-28-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (38-37-6)
- Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUN
Lightning vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Lightning (-175)
|Sabres (+146)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (79.2%)
Lightning vs Sabres Spread
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Lightning are +142 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -172.
Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Lightning-Sabres game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Sabres reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-175) and Buffalo as the underdog (+146) on the road.