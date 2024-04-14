menu item
Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Data Skrive
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (44-28-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (38-37-6)
  • Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSUN

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Lightning (-175)Sabres (+146)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (79.2%)

Lightning vs Sabres Spread

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Lightning are +142 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -172.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Sabres game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Sabres reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-175) and Buffalo as the underdog (+146) on the road.

