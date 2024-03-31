menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Monday, versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (41-25-7) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-30-8)
  • Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Lightning (-192)Red Wings (+158)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (58.6%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Spread

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -152 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +126.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Red Wings matchup on April 1 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +158 underdog on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!