Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Data Skrive
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Monday, versus the Detroit Red Wings.
Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (41-25-7) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-30-8)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN
Lightning vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Lightning (-192)
|Red Wings (+158)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (58.6%)
Lightning vs Red Wings Spread
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -152 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +126.
Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Red Wings matchup on April 1 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +158 underdog on the road.