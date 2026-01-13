Lightning vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9)

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-128) Penguins (+106) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (55.2%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +180.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Penguins on Jan. 13, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

The Lightning vs Penguins moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -128 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog at home.

