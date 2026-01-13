FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Data Skrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-128)Penguins (+106)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (55.2%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +180.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Penguins on Jan. 13, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Penguins moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -128 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog at home.

