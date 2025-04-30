Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN2

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-114) Panthers (-105) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (58.4%)

Prediction: Lightning win (58.4%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +220 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -280.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Panthers game on April 30 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -114 favorite at home.

