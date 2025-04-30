FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN2

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-114)Panthers (-105)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (58.4%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +220 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -280.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Panthers game on April 30 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -114 favorite at home.

