Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-29-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-10)
- Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Lightning (-146)
|Maple Leafs (+122)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (50.9%)
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Spread
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +162.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Maple Leafs on April 17, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite at home.