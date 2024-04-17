Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-29-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-146) Maple Leafs (+122) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (50.9%)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Spread

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +162.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Maple Leafs on April 17, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline