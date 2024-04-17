menu item
Logo
NHL

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (44-29-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-25-10)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Lightning (-146)Maple Leafs (+122)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (50.9%)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Spread

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +162.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Maple Leafs on April 17, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite at home.

