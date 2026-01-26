FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Lightning vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Lightning vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    On Monday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Utah Mammoth.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Lightning vs Mammoth Game Info

    • Tampa Bay Lightning (32-14-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (27-20-4)
    • Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Lightning vs Mammoth Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Lightning (-176)Mammoth (+146)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

    Lightning vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Lightning win (63.2%)

    Lightning vs Mammoth Puck Line

    • The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Lightning are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -180.

    Lightning vs Mammoth Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Mammoth on Jan. 26, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

    Lightning vs Mammoth Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Mammoth, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -176, and Utah is +146 playing on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup