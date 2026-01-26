NHL
Lightning vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26
On Monday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Utah Mammoth.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Mammoth Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (32-14-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (27-20-4)
- Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-176)
|Mammoth (+146)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63.2%)
Lightning vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Mammoth. The Lightning are +146 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are -180.
Lightning vs Mammoth Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Mammoth on Jan. 26, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Lightning vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Mammoth, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -176, and Utah is +146 playing on the road.