NHL
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Islanders Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (27-20-3) vs. New York Islanders (23-20-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-172)
|Islanders (+142)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (70.4%)
Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +142 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -176.
Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Islanders on February 1 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +142 underdog on the road.