NHL

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Islanders Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (27-20-3) vs. New York Islanders (23-20-7)
  • Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-172)Islanders (+142)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (70.4%)

Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +142 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -176.

Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for Lightning-Islanders on February 1 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +142 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

