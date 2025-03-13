NHL
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Flyers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (37-23-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (27-31-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-176)
|Flyers (+146)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (68%)
Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Lightning are +140 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -172.
Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Lightning-Flyers game on March 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Flyers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -176 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +146 underdog at home.