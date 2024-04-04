menu item
Logo
NHL

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-33-12)
  • Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Lightning (-152)Canadiens (+126)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (50.5%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Spread

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +168.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Canadiens matchup on April 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -152 favorite on the road.

