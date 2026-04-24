NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Friday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-122)
|Canadiens (+102)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (54.5%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -250.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Canadiens game on April 24 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Canadiens, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -122, and Montreal is +102 playing at home.