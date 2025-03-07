NHL
Lightning vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
NHL action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Bruins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (37-21-4) vs. Boston Bruins (28-28-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ABC
Lightning vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-275)
|Bruins (+220)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (74.2%)
Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Bruins are -112 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -108.
Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Bruins on March 8, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Bruins, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -275, and Boston is +220 playing on the road.