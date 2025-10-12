FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NHL

Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

In NHL action on Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Bruins Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (0-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-0)
  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-152)Bruins (+126)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (69.7%)

Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Bruins are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.

Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Bruins matchup on Oct. 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Bruins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-152) and Boston as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.

