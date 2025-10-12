NHL
Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13
In NHL action on Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Bruins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (0-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-0)
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Lightning vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-152)
|Bruins (+126)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (69.7%)
Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Bruins are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.
Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Lightning-Bruins matchup on Oct. 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.
Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Bruins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-152) and Boston as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.