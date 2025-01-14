Lightning vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Boston Bruins.

Lightning vs Bruins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-15-3) vs. Boston Bruins (21-19-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-115) Bruins (-104) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (65.6%)

Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Lightning are +210 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -265.

Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under

Lightning versus Bruins, on January 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -115 favorite on the road.

