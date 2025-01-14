NHL
Lightning vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Boston Bruins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Bruins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (23-15-3) vs. Boston Bruins (21-19-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-115)
|Bruins (-104)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (65.6%)
Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Lightning are +210 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -265.
Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under
- Lightning versus Bruins, on January 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -115 favorite on the road.