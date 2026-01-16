FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Data Skrive

The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the St. Louis Blues.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Blues Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (18-21-8)
  • Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-188)Blues (+155)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (64.3%)

Lightning vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -168 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +136.

Lightning vs Blues Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Blues game on Jan. 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Lightning vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Blues, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -188, and St. Louis is +155 playing at home.

