NHL

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-9-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-184)Blue Jackets (+152)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (58%)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Lightning are +134 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -164.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Blue Jackets on November 21, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Columbus is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -184 favorite on the road.

