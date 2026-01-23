FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Lightning vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    On Friday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

    Lightning vs Blackhawks Game Info

    • Tampa Bay Lightning (31-13-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-7)
    • Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
    • Coverage: ESPN

    Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Lightning (-260)Blackhawks (+210)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

    Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Lightning win (72%)

    Lightning vs Blackhawks Puck Line

    • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Lightning are +104 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -128.

    Lightning vs Blackhawks Over/Under

    • Lightning versus Blackhawks, on Jan. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

    Lightning vs Blackhawks Moneyline

    • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +210 underdog despite being at home.

