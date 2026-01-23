NHL
Lightning vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23
On Friday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (31-13-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-7)
- Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN
Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-260)
|Blackhawks (+210)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (72%)
Lightning vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Lightning are +104 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -128.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Lightning versus Blackhawks, on Jan. 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +210 underdog despite being at home.