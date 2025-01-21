Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21
Lakers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and MNMT2
The Washington Wizards (6-35) are heavy, 13-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-18) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MNMT2. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.
Lakers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Lakers
|-13
|230.5
|-847
|+590
Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lakers win (76.3%)
Lakers vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Lakers have put together a record of 19-20-1 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards are 16-24-1 against the spread this season.
- Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 41 chances this season.
- The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 53.7% of the time this season (22 of 41 games with a set point total).
- Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (11-9-0) than it does on the road (8-11-1).
- The Lakers have eclipsed the total in 10 of 20 home games (50%), compared to nine of 20 road games (45%).
- Washington has been better against the spread at home (10-13-0) than on the road (6-11-1) this season.
- Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 12 of 23 times at home (52.2%), and 10 of 18 on the road (55.6%).
Lakers Leaders
- Anthony Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 3.5 assists and 11.8 boards.
- LeBron James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 boards and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Austin Reaves is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.
- Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole averages 21.6 points for the Wizards, plus 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists.
- Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gets the Wizards 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Wizards are receiving 11.6 points, 6.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Alex Sarr.
- The Wizards are receiving 12.1 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.
- The Wizards get 9 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.2 boards and 4 assists.
