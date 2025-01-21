Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Lakers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (6-35) are heavy, 13-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (22-18) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MNMT2. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Lakers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -13 230.5 -847 +590

Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (76.3%)

Lakers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a record of 19-20-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 16-24-1 against the spread this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 41 chances this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 53.7% of the time this season (22 of 41 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (11-9-0) than it does on the road (8-11-1).

The Lakers have eclipsed the total in 10 of 20 home games (50%), compared to nine of 20 road games (45%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (10-13-0) than on the road (6-11-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 12 of 23 times at home (52.2%), and 10 of 18 on the road (55.6%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 3.5 assists and 11.8 boards.

LeBron James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 boards and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.6 points for the Wizards, plus 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gets the Wizards 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 11.6 points, 6.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

The Wizards are receiving 12.1 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

The Wizards get 9 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.2 boards and 4 assists.

