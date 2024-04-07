Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSN

The Los Angeles Lakers (45-33) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSN. The over/under is 216 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1.5 -112 -108 216 -110 -110 -122 +104

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (61.1%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 39-36-2 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 37-40-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 37 times out of 78 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the point total 43 times in 78 opportunities (55.1%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 38 games when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 39 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves exceed the total 44.7% of the time (17 of 38 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 51.3% of games (20 of 39).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 20-20-0 record) than away (.447, 17-20-1).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (19 times out of 40) than away (24 of 38) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 65.2% from the floor (second in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.3 points, 1.3 assists and 5.2 boards.

Mike Conley is averaging 11.2 points, 6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson averages 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 24.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 55.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 15.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Lakers are getting 18.2 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Per game, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Lakers 10.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gets the Lakers 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

