Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Peacock

The Los Angeles Lakers (32-19) are underdogs (+6) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-13) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, February 9, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on Peacock. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6 219.5 -220 +184

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (63.2%)

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 25 times this season (25-27-1).

The Lakers have played 51 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times out of 51 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 28 of 51 opportunities (54.9%).

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread in home games (13-15-0) than it does in road games (12-12-1).

At home, the Thunder eclipse the total 50% of the time (14 of 28 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 60% of games (15 of 25).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results away (16-13-0) than at home (12-9-1).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 22) than away (13 of 29) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 63.5% from the field.

Jalen Williams is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 boards and 8.6 assists for the Lakers.

The Lakers are receiving 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from LeBron James.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 67.6% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).

The Lakers are getting 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

The Lakers are receiving 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

