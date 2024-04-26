Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 27

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

The Denver Nuggets bring a 3-0 series lead into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 220 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 -110 -110 220 -110 -110 -154 +130

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 38 times over 82 games with a set spread.

In the Lakers' 82 games this year, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 35 times this season.

Lakers games this season have hit the over on 47 of 82 set point totals (57.3%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Nuggets have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 41 home matchups (46.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 41 games (39%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .476 (20-22-0). On the road, it is .450 (18-21-1).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over 21 of 42 times at home (50%), and 26 of 40 away (65%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9 assists, shooting 58.3% from the floor (10th in league) and 35.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.7 points, 7 boards and 1.5 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 boards.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 12.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, LeBron James gives the Lakers 25.7 points, 7.3 boards and 8.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers are receiving 18 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

The Lakers get 15.9 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is sinking 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

