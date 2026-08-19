Ladd McConkey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ladd McConkey is the 22nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 114.9 fantasy points a year ago (32nd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Chargers player, continue reading.

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Ladd McConkey Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McConkey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 101.5 111 25 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 108.5 95 27

Ladd McConkey 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- McConkey finished with 16.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 107 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 7.4 9 6 74 0 Week 2 @Raiders 4.8 5 5 48 0 Week 3 Broncos 4.1 7 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 1.1 6 1 11 0 Week 5 Commanders 9.9 7 5 39 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 16.0 9 7 100 1 Week 7 Colts 6.7 15 9 67 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Ladd McConkey vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Here's a look at how McConkey's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ladd McConkey 106 66 789 6 14 Quentin Johnston 85 51 735 8 15 Oronde Gadsden II 69 49 664 3 14 Tre Harris 43 30 324 1 4

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