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Ladd McConkey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Ladd McConkey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ladd McConkey is the 22nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 114.9 fantasy points a year ago (32nd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Chargers player, continue reading.

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Ladd McConkey Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McConkey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points101.511125
2026 Projected Fantasy Points108.59527

Ladd McConkey 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- McConkey finished with 16.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 107 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Chiefs7.496740
Week 2@Raiders4.855480
Week 3Broncos4.174410
Week 4@Giants1.161110
Week 5Commanders9.975391
Week 6@Dolphins16.0971001
Week 7Colts6.7159670

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Ladd McConkey vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Here's a look at how McConkey's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ladd McConkey10666789614
Quentin Johnston8551735815
Oronde Gadsden II6949664314
Tre Harris433032414

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