Ladd McConkey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ladd McConkey is the 22nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 114.9 fantasy points a year ago (32nd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Chargers player, continue reading.
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Ladd McConkey Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at McConkey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|101.5
|111
|25
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|108.5
|95
|27
Ladd McConkey 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- McConkey finished with 16.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 107 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|7.4
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|4.8
|5
|5
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|4.1
|7
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1.1
|6
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|Commanders
|9.9
|7
|5
|39
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|16.0
|9
|7
|100
|1
|Week 7
|Colts
|6.7
|15
|9
|67
|0
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Ladd McConkey vs. Other Chargers Receivers
The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Here's a look at how McConkey's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ladd McConkey
|106
|66
|789
|6
|14
|Quentin Johnston
|85
|51
|735
|8
|15
|Oronde Gadsden II
|69
|49
|664
|3
|14
|Tre Harris
|43
|30
|324
|1
|4
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