Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Houston Texans -- whose run defense was ranked 11th in the league last year (114 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Kyren Williams Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.36

74.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64

0.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.30

12.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 23rd overall and sixth at his position, Williams picked up 238.1 fantasy points (14.9 per game) in 2024.

In his best performance last season, Williams finished with 29.6 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In Week 14 versus the Buffalo Bills, Williams had another strong showing with 21.7 fantasy points, thanks to 29 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, Williams posted a season-low 6.2 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 15 carries, 62 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the year, Williams picked up 8.5 points (19 carries, 106 yards) in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Texans Defensive Performance

Against Houston last year, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Texans last year.

In the passing game, Houston allowed 10 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Texans last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Houston allowed more than 100 receiving yards to only three players last season.

Against the Texans last season, 30 players caught a TD pass.

Houston gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Texans gave up more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In the running game, no player rushed for multiple scores against the Texans last season.

