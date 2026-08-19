Kyren Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyren Williams is the 13th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 227.3 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, see below.

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Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 197.7 24 8 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 156.1 58 21

Kyren Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 65 yards; 8 receptions, 66 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Texans 12.9 18 66 1 2 1 0 69 Week 2 @Titans 8.0 17 66 0 2 2 0 80 Week 3 @Eagles 17.2 20 94 0 3 2 1 112 Week 4 Colts 7.4 13 77 0 4 3 0 94 Week 5 49ers 23.1 14 65 0 10 8 2 131 Week 6 @Ravens 14.7 13 50 1 2 2 0 87 Week 7 @Jaguars 6.5 12 54 0 3 2 0 65 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kyren Williams 259 1,252 10 51 4.8 Blake Corum 145 746 6 26 5.1 Puka Nacua 10 105 1 1 10.5 Ronnie Rivers 9 46 0 0 5.1

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