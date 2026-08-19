Kyren Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Kyren Williams is the 13th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 227.3 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, see below.
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Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|197.7
|24
|8
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|156.1
|58
|21
Kyren Williams 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 65 yards; 8 receptions, 66 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Texans
|12.9
|18
|66
|1
|2
|1
|0
|69
|Week 2
|@Titans
|8.0
|17
|66
|0
|2
|2
|0
|80
|Week 3
|@Eagles
|17.2
|20
|94
|0
|3
|2
|1
|112
|Week 4
|Colts
|7.4
|13
|77
|0
|4
|3
|0
|94
|Week 5
|49ers
|23.1
|14
|65
|0
|10
|8
|2
|131
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|14.7
|13
|50
|1
|2
|2
|0
|87
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|6.5
|12
|54
|0
|3
|2
|0
|65
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Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers
The Rams, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kyren Williams
|259
|1,252
|10
|51
|4.8
|Blake Corum
|145
|746
|6
|26
|5.1
|Puka Nacua
|10
|105
|1
|1
|10.5
|Ronnie Rivers
|9
|46
|0
|0
|5.1
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