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Kyren Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kyren Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyren Williams is the 13th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 227.3 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, see below.

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Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points197.7248
2026 Projected Fantasy Points156.15821

Kyren Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 65 yards; 8 receptions, 66 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Texans12.91866121069
Week 2@Titans8.01766022080
Week 3@Eagles17.220940321112
Week 4Colts7.41377043094
Week 549ers23.1146501082131
Week 6@Ravens14.71350122087
Week 7@Jaguars6.51254032065

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Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kyren Williams2591,25210514.8
Blake Corum1457466265.1
Puka Nacua101051110.5
Ronnie Rivers946005.1

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Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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