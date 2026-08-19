Kyle Pitts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Kyle Pitts is the seventh-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Atlanta Falcons player was third among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 122.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 103.7 104 4 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 82.4 139 15

Kyle Pitts 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Pitts finished with 34.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 166 yards and three touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 5.9 8 7 59 0 Week 2 @Vikings 3.7 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Panthers 3.9 6 4 39 0 Week 4 Commanders 13.0 5 5 70 1 Week 6 Bills 1.8 4 3 18 0 Week 7 @49ers 6.2 10 7 62 0 Week 8 Dolphins 5.9 9 9 59 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons threw the football on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Pitts' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Kyle Pitts 118 88 928 5 11 Drake London 112 68 919 7 13 Bijan Robinson 103 79 820 4 12 Olamide Zaccheaus 65 39 313 2 12

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