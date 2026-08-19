Kyle Pitts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Kyle Pitts is the seventh-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Atlanta Falcons player was third among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 122.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|103.7
|104
|4
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.4
|139
|15
Kyle Pitts 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Pitts finished with 34.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 166 yards and three touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|5.9
|8
|7
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|3.7
|5
|4
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|3.9
|6
|4
|39
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|13.0
|5
|5
|70
|1
|Week 6
|Bills
|1.8
|4
|3
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|6.2
|10
|7
|62
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|5.9
|9
|9
|59
|0
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Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons threw the football on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Pitts' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Kyle Pitts
|118
|88
|928
|5
|11
|Drake London
|112
|68
|919
|7
|13
|Bijan Robinson
|103
|79
|820
|4
|12
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|65
|39
|313
|2
|12
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