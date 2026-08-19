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Kyle Pitts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kyle Pitts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Kyle Pitts is the seventh-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Atlanta Falcons player was third among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 122.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points103.71044
2026 Projected Fantasy Points82.413915

Kyle Pitts 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Pitts finished with 34.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 166 yards and three touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Buccaneers5.987590
Week 2@Vikings3.754370
Week 3@Panthers3.964390
Week 4Commanders13.055701
Week 6Bills1.843180
Week 7@49ers6.2107620
Week 8Dolphins5.999590

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Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons threw the football on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Pitts' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Kyle Pitts11888928511
Drake London11268919713
Bijan Robinson10379820412
Olamide Zaccheaus6539313212

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