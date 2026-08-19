Kyle Monangai 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Kyle Monangai put up 128.7 fantasy points last year, 29th among all NFL running backs. The Chicago Bears RB is currently the 34th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
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Kyle Monangai Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Monangai's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|109.8
|91
|26
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|119.0
|84
|29
Kyle Monangai 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Monangai finished with 19.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 176 yards; 3 receptions, 22 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Vikings
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3.6
|7
|28
|0
|3
|1
|0
|36
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2.0
|6
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|20
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|1.8
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Week 6
|@Commanders
|4.4
|5
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|44
|Week 7
|Saints
|15.4
|13
|81
|1
|3
|2
|0
|94
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|2.4
|7
|24
|0
|-
|0
|0
|24
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Kyle Monangai vs. Other Bears Rushers
The Bears, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Monangai's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kyle Monangai
|169
|783
|5
|33
|4.6
|D'Andre Swift
|223
|1,087
|9
|40
|4.9
|Caleb Williams
|77
|388
|3
|20
|5.0
|Luther Burden III
|6
|37
|0
|0
|6.2
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