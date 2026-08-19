Kyle Monangai 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle Monangai put up 128.7 fantasy points last year, 29th among all NFL running backs. The Chicago Bears RB is currently the 34th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Kyle Monangai Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Monangai's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 109.8 91 26 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 119.0 84 29

Kyle Monangai 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Monangai finished with 19.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 176 yards; 3 receptions, 22 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Vikings 1.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 11 Week 2 @Lions 3.6 7 28 0 3 1 0 36 Week 3 Cowboys 2.0 6 16 0 1 1 0 20 Week 4 @Raiders 1.8 4 18 0 0 0 0 18 Week 6 @Commanders 4.4 5 19 0 1 1 0 44 Week 7 Saints 15.4 13 81 1 3 2 0 94 Week 8 @Ravens 2.4 7 24 0 - 0 0 24 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Kyle Monangai vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Monangai's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kyle Monangai 169 783 5 33 4.6 D'Andre Swift 223 1,087 9 40 4.9 Caleb Williams 77 388 3 20 5.0 Luther Burden III 6 37 0 0 6.2

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