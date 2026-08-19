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Kyle Monangai 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kyle Monangai 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle Monangai put up 128.7 fantasy points last year, 29th among all NFL running backs. The Chicago Bears RB is currently the 34th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Kyle Monangai Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Monangai's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points109.89126
2026 Projected Fantasy Points119.08429

Kyle Monangai 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Monangai finished with 19.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 176 yards; 3 receptions, 22 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Vikings1.100011011
Week 2@Lions3.6728031036
Week 3Cowboys2.0616011020
Week 4@Raiders1.8418000018
Week 6@Commanders4.4519011044
Week 7Saints15.41381132094
Week 8@Ravens2.47240-0024

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Kyle Monangai vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Monangai's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kyle Monangai1697835334.6
D'Andre Swift2231,0879404.9
Caleb Williams773883205.0
Luther Burden III637006.2

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Want more data and analysis on Kyle Monangai? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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