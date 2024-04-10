Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
In NHL action on Thursday, the Seattle Kraken play the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kraken vs Sharks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (33-31-13) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-51-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
Kraken vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kraken (-265)
|Sharks (+215)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (78.2%)
Kraken vs Sharks Spread
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kraken. The Sharks are -115 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -105.
Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on April 11, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Kraken vs Sharks moneyline has Seattle as a -265 favorite, while San Jose is a +215 underdog on the road.