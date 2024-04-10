Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

In NHL action on Thursday, the Seattle Kraken play the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (33-31-13) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-51-9)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-265) Sharks (+215) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (78.2%)

Kraken vs Sharks Spread

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kraken. The Sharks are -115 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -105.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on April 11, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline