Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (30-30-13) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-48-8)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-220) Sharks (+180) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (58.2%)

Kraken vs Sharks Spread

The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Kraken are +115 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -138.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on April 1, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline