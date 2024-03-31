menu item
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (30-30-13) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-48-8)
  • Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Kraken (-220)Sharks (+180)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (58.2%)

Kraken vs Sharks Spread

  • The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Kraken are +115 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -138.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on April 1, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -220 favorite on the road.

