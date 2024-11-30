menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (11-12-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-13-5)
  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-200)Sharks (+164)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (61.3%)

Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +128 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -158.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Kraken versus Sharks on November 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Sharks, Seattle is the favorite at -200, and San Jose is +164 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup