Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks.
Kraken vs Sharks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (11-12-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-13-5)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-200)
|Sharks (+164)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (61.3%)
Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +128 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -158.
Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under
- Kraken versus Sharks on November 30 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Sharks, Seattle is the favorite at -200, and San Jose is +164 playing on the road.