NHL
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks.
Kraken vs Sharks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (22-27-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-32-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN
Kraken vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-205)
|Sharks (+168)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (61.4%)
Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +122.
Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on January 30, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kraken, San Jose is the underdog at +168, and Seattle is -205 playing at home.