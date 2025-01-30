FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (22-27-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-32-6)
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-205)Sharks (+168)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (61.4%)

Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +122.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on January 30, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kraken, San Jose is the underdog at +168, and Seattle is -205 playing at home.

