Kraken vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Sharks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (22-27-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-32-6)

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN

Kraken vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-205) Sharks (+168) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (61.4%)

Kraken vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-150 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +122.

Kraken vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sharks on January 30, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Kraken vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kraken, San Jose is the underdog at +168, and Seattle is -205 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!