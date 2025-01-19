Kraken vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

NHL action on Monday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kraken vs Sabres Game Info

Seattle Kraken (20-24-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-23-5)

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-126) Sabres (+105) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (58.5%)

Kraken vs Sabres Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Kraken are +198 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -250.

Kraken vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sabres on January 20, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Kraken vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Sabres, Seattle is the favorite at -126, and Buffalo is +105 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!