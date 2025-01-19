NHL
Kraken vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20
NHL action on Monday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kraken vs Sabres Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (20-24-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-23-5)
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-126)
|Sabres (+105)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (58.5%)
Kraken vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Kraken are +198 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -250.
Kraken vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Sabres on January 20, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.
Kraken vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Sabres, Seattle is the favorite at -126, and Buffalo is +105 playing on the road.