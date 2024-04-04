Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads busy on Friday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (31-31-13) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-47-4)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+, KCOP-TV, and ROOT Sports NW

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-178) Ducks (+146) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (57.3%)

Kraken vs Ducks Spread

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kraken are +140 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -170.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Ducks matchup on April 5, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline