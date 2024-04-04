menu item
Logo
NHL

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads busy on Friday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (31-31-13) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-47-4)
  • Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+, KCOP-TV, and ROOT Sports NW

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Kraken (-178)Ducks (+146)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (57.3%)

Kraken vs Ducks Spread

  • The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kraken are +140 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -170.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Ducks matchup on April 5, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Seattle is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +146 underdog at home.

