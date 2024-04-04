Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads busy on Friday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.
Kraken vs Ducks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (31-31-13) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-47-4)
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+, KCOP-TV, and ROOT Sports NW
Kraken vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kraken (-178)
|Ducks (+146)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (57.3%)
Kraken vs Ducks Spread
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kraken are +140 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -170.
Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Ducks matchup on April 5, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline
- Seattle is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +146 underdog at home.