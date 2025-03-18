Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

The Seattle Kraken will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (29-34-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-38-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-156) Blackhawks (+130) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (50%)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Kraken are +158 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -196.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Kraken versus Blackhawks game on March 18 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

