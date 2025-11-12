Knicks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, MSG, and FDSFL

The New York Knicks (7-3) are favored (by 4 points) to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (5-6) on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4 227.5 -166 +140

Knicks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (69.2%)

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread seven times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Magic have played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, seven of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 11 chances.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under 45.5% of the time this year (five of 11 games with a set point total).

This season, Orlando is 2-4-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, two of six) than on the road (60%, three of five).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 27.7 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.7 boards.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 18 points, 6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Josh Hart is averaging 8.2 points, 6.6 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Magic.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Magic receive 14.9 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The Magic receive 12.6 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Magic are getting 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Anthony Black.

