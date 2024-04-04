Knicks vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 4

Knicks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT and truTV

Two of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Jalen Brunson (fourth, 27.8 PPG) and the New York Knicks (44-31) host De'Aaron Fox (10th, 26.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-31) on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.

Knicks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 -108 -112 214 -108 -112 -154 +130

Knicks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (70.8%)

Knicks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 40 times in 75 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 38-37-0 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 35 of 75 set point totals (46.7%).

Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 20 times in 38 home games, and 20 times in 37 road games.

When playing at home, the Knicks exceed the total 34.2% of the time (13 of 38 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 48.6% of games (18 of 37).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.421, 16-22-0 record) than away (.595, 22-15-0).

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.3%, 21 of 38) than on the road (37.8%, 14 of 37).

Knicks Leaders

Brunson averages 27.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Josh Hart averages 8.9 points, 8.2 boards and 4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 7.4 points, 2.3 assists and 8.4 boards.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is also draining 60.1% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Per game, Fox provides the Kings 26.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

The Kings get 12.4 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 2.9 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Kings receive 10.2 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.